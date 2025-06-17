Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Copia Wealth Management

Copia Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1,734.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,376 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Copia Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,000,421.92. This represents a 26.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total value of $648,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,339.30. This trade represents a 7.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,366 shares of company stock valued at $80,183,723 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $221.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.32.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $210.94 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $216.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.49.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.08%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

