Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Acquires 138 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,299,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,023,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,936,737,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,950,087,000 after buying an additional 2,998,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,694 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,836,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,046 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

XOM stock opened at $112.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $484.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.75 and its 200 day moving average is $108.62. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

