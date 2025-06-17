Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 5,900 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $8,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $92.15 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $116.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ZBH. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, April 14th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $101.00 price objective on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,280. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

