Kavango Resources (LON:KAV) Trading Up 10.6% – What’s Next?

Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV – Get Free Report) shares rose 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.94 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.94 ($0.01). Approximately 204,588 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,136,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).

Kavango Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £35.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,101.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.75.

About Kavango Resources

(Get Free Report)

Kavango Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Botswana and Zimbabwe. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, platinum, iron, gold, uranium, and rare earth deposits. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kavango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kavango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.