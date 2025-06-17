iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Lessened by Bell Bank

Bell Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,029,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516,865 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 12.4% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bell Bank owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $229,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 17.4%

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.