iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 282,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 8.6% of Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $26,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $94.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.08 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.89.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3101 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.