Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $6.28 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.6% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $640.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.00.

MA stock opened at $568.52 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $428.86 and a 1 year high of $594.71. The company has a market cap of $518.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $556.98 and a 200 day moving average of $544.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total transaction of $8,220,537.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,196,757.55. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total value of $85,417.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,394.75. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,645 shares of company stock valued at $26,979,801 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

