Breakwater Investment Management Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 64,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $498,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of VBK stock opened at $270.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.34. The stock has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.77 and a twelve month high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

