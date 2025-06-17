NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY) Short Interest Update

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 69.9% from the May 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

NEXON Stock Performance

Shares of NEXOY traded down C$0.93 on Tuesday, reaching C$18.83. 5,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,300. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.85. NEXON has a 52-week low of C$12.50 and a 52-week high of C$21.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NEXON in a report on Thursday, April 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NEXON Company Profile

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. The company was formerly known as NEXON Japan Co, Ltd.

