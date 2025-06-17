AA Financial Advisors LLC Has $828,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,886 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC now owns 19,639 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target (up previously from $103.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.30.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.0%

COP stock opened at $95.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.70. The stock has a market cap of $120.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $118.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.