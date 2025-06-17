Real Estate Stocks To Watch Today – June 14th

Bank of America, Wells Fargo & Company, United States Steel, Ford Motor, and KE are the five Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, develop or manage property assets—ranging from residential and commercial buildings to industrial and retail complexes. They offer investors a liquid way to gain exposure to rental income, property‐value appreciation and dividend payments without directly owning physical real estate. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $44.04. 43,276,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,751,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.31. The stock had a trading volume of 21,164,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,495,205. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.93.

United States Steel (X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

NYSE:X traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,528,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,393,754. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average is $40.13.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,043,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,911,237. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

KE (BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

NYSE BEKE traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $18.56. 47,443,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,509,157. KE has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.45.

