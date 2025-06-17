Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Rakuten Securities Inc.

Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 2.2% of Rakuten Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 15.5% in the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 73,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.4% in the first quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.9% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $534.29 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $540.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $494.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $502.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

