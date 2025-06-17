Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Purchases 30 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $534.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $494.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $502.90. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

