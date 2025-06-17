WD Rutherford LLC Increases Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $91,830,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 30,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

TSM opened at $215.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $226.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.6499 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 33.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

