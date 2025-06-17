iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 474,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,966,000 after buying an additional 29,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of AGG stock opened at $97.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.74 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.79.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

