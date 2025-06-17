Short Interest in Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Decreases By 43.8%

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the May 15th total of 72,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Lynas Rare Earths Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of OTCMKTS:LYSDY traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.18. 419,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,304. Lynas Rare Earths has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds interests in the Mount Weld and Kalgoorlie projects in Western Australia. Its products include lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, and dysprosium.

