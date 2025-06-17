Grove Bank & Trust Sells 515 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Grove Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Family Management Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $210.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $244.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.84.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

