Short Interest in Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Rises By 69.9%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,602,600 shares, an increase of 69.9% from the May 15th total of 2,119,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.0 days.

Geely Automobile Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of Geely Automobile stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,819. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.10. Geely Automobile has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.70.

Geely Automobile Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. Geely Automobile’s payout ratio is 13.65%.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of passenger vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

