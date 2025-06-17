Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Short Interest Update

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Trading Down 0.4%

OTCMKTS OVCHY traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $25.01. 9,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,463. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.92. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $27.52.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.2376 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 5.78%.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

