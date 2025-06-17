Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Insider Phillip Bentley Acquires 104 Shares

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) insider Phillip Bentley acquired 104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($203.23).

Phillip Bentley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mitie Group alerts:

On Tuesday, May 13th, Phillip Bentley bought 101 shares of Mitie Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 149 ($2.02) per share, for a total transaction of £150.49 ($204.22).

On Monday, April 14th, Phillip Bentley purchased 125 shares of Mitie Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £150 ($203.56).

Mitie Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of MTO traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 143.20 ($1.94). The company had a trading volume of 6,314,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,710,181. Mitie Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 101 ($1.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 160 ($2.17). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 143.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 124.21.

Mitie Group ( LON:MTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 12.70 ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitie Group had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 28.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mitie Group plc will post 10.9360519 EPS for the current year.

Mitie Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 16th that permits the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Mitie Group from GBX 160 ($2.17) to GBX 165 ($2.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MTO

Mitie Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.