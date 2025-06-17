Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $802,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 19.0% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 7,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 16.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $130.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.14. The company has a market cap of $209.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $90.94 and a 12-month high of $142.03.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,291,800. This represents a 10.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 10,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.65, for a total value of $1,124,092.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,248,942.10. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,868 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,548 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.23.

Get Our Latest Report on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.