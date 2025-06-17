Vista Investment Partners LLC Sells 193 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Vista Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $124.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.71 and a fifty-two week high of $135.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

