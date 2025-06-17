Boomfish Wealth Group LLC Sells 97 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.9% of Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,179,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,640,219,000 after acquiring an additional 377,302 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,267,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,725,627,000 after acquiring an additional 912,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,657,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,800,202,000 after acquiring an additional 282,739 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $6,022,224,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,760,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,139,713,000 after buying an additional 817,836 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total transaction of $3,813,337.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,459,292.32. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total value of $8,220,537.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,451 shares in the company, valued at $34,196,757.55. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,645 shares of company stock worth $26,979,801 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $568.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $518.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $556.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $544.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $428.86 and a 1 year high of $594.71.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.00.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

