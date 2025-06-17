Global Trust Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 82.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,112 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 211.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 109,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 74,085 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 44,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 31,038 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.7%

VXUS opened at $68.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $68.92. The firm has a market cap of $91.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.94 and a 200 day moving average of $62.53.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1909 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.