Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,805 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 11,117 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in NIKE by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on NIKE from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NIKE from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.26.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $61.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.48. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $98.04.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

