Lynch & Associates IN Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 1.3% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 22,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares in the last quarter. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,786,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $224.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.88.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

