iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is Bfsg LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Bfsg LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 369,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 2.6% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $21,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,136,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,260,000 after purchasing an additional 62,195 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 494.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,630,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,590 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 191,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $63.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.27 and a 200 day moving average of $56.38. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.12.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

