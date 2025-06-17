Inscription Capital LLC Takes Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 151,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,000. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 0.7% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,846,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,557,983,000 after buying an additional 1,469,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,759,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,414,813,000 after buying an additional 1,252,609 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $917,523,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,942,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $573,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,499 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,711,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,576 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $19.47 and a one year high of $31.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average is $27.43.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.86%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $496,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 789,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,770,705.64. This represents a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,522,440 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.21.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

