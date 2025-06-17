Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 53.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $825,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 128,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,449,000 after acquiring an additional 22,741 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $83.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.66 and a fifty-two week high of $105.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.99.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

