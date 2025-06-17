Grove Bank & Trust Sells 105 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Grove Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,061,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,008,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,792 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,268,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,968,000 after acquiring an additional 354,694 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,252,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,831,000 after acquiring an additional 671,710 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,877,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,458,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,086 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,284,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,297 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of IWD opened at $190.34 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $163.19 and a 12-month high of $200.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

