Grove Bank & Trust Buys 3,144 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Management Nebraska bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $510,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $870,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,350,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $191.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $160.23 and a 12-month high of $219.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

