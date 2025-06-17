Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 20,304 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 82.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,304 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $296.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.45. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $303.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

