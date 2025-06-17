Global Trust Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,048 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $861,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $309,000.

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $43.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.62. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.03 and a 1 year high of $44.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.72.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

