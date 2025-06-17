Global Trust Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,638.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 26,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 25,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $122.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.98 and a 200 day moving average of $120.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $98.05 and a 1-year high of $127.67.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

