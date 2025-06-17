Global Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,198 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLS. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Celestica in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Celestica by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Celestica by 1,516.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celestica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a report on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Argus reduced their price target on Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. CIBC reduced their price target on Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Celestica from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.64.

Celestica Stock Performance

NYSE CLS opened at $128.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $144.27.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.