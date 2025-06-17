Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Raised to C$30.50

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$30.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GEI. TD Securities lowered Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.05.

TSE:GEI traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$24.37. 378,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,950. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$22.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.70. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$19.63 and a twelve month high of C$26.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, Senior Officer David Bruce Gosse acquired 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$23.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,992.50. Also, Director Curtis Philippon bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$22.26 per share, with a total value of C$333,900.00. Insiders purchased a total of 19,460 shares of company stock valued at $436,982 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

