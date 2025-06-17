ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) EVP Kirk L. Johnson Buys 5,300 Shares

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.2%

COP traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.12. 5,679,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,491,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.70. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $118.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 39.64%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COP. Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC now owns 19,639 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

