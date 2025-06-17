RWS (LON:RWS) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

RWS (LON:RWS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 240 ($3.26) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 165.19% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of RWS in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

RWS Stock Performance

RWS traded up GBX 5.30 ($0.07) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 90.50 ($1.23). The company had a trading volume of 25,454,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,763. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 87.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 126.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.43. RWS has a 1-year low of GBX 60.80 ($0.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 200.50 ($2.72). The stock has a market cap of £333.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.76.

RWS (LON:RWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The company reported GBX 3.60 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RWS had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. Equities analysts predict that RWS will post 10.6469761 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at RWS

In other RWS news, insider Julie Southern bought 74,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £49,989.37 ($67,837.39). Also, insider Benjamin Faes acquired 1,000,000 shares of RWS stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £680,000 ($922,784.64). 46.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RWS

RWS is a content solutions company, powered by technology and human expertise. We grow the value of ideas, data and content by making sure organizations are understood. Everywhere.

Our proprietary technology, 45+ AI patents and human experts help organizations bring ideas to market faster, build deeper relationships across borders and cultures, and enter new markets with confidence – growing their business and connecting them to a world of opportunities.

It’s why over 80 of the world’s top 100 brands trust RWS to drive innovation, inform decisions and shape brand experiences.

With 60+ global locations, across five continents, our teams work with businesses across almost all industries.

