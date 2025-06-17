FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 18.7% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.4% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 172,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 332.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 535,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 411,269 shares during the period. 27.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cfra Research raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.98. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.29.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.19. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.