First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0731 per share on Thursday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This is a 11.8% increase from First Pacific’s previous dividend of $0.07.

First Pacific Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPAFY opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.26. First Pacific has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $3.81.

First Pacific Company Profile

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and cellular networks.

