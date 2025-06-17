First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0731 per share on Thursday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This is a 11.8% increase from First Pacific’s previous dividend of $0.07.
First Pacific Stock Up 0.4%
Shares of OTCMKTS:FPAFY opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.26. First Pacific has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $3.81.
First Pacific Company Profile
