Edge Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Edge Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 57.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 166,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,937 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Edge Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Edge Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAI. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 514,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,063,000 after buying an additional 12,769 shares in the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 110,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 30,892 shares in the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 257,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after buying an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 49,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAI stock opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.80. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $34.76.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.