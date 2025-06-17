Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rebalance LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 31,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 130,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 996,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,407,000 after buying an additional 53,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $88.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.15 and a 12 month high of $90.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.67.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.