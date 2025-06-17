Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Increases Dividend to $1.00 Per Share

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This is a 100.0% increase from Constellation Software’s previous dividend of $0.50.

Constellation Software Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of CNSWF stock opened at $3,560.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,523.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,341.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of $2,720.00 and a 1 year high of $3,998.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $20.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.48 by ($0.05). Constellation Software had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Software will post 77.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNSWF shares. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

