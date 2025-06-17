Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $898,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $155.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $373.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $169.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.70.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.84%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

