Breakwater Investment Management Has $4.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Breakwater Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.8% of Breakwater Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Breakwater Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. Capital & Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 108,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $129.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.07. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $112.25 and a 1 year high of $133.82.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

