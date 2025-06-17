Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $313,000 Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 428.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,263,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,610,000 after buying an additional 1,024,295 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth about $146,618,000. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16,964.6% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 610,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,113,000 after purchasing an additional 606,484 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 956,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,237,000 after purchasing an additional 503,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,408.1% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 213,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,502,000 after purchasing an additional 205,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.90.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $142.49 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $122.79 and a one year high of $200.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.41 and its 200-day moving average is $155.91.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Nicholas Hobbs purchased 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.75 per share, for a total transaction of $199,916.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,995.25. This trade represents a 1.69% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

