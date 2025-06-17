Grove Bank & Trust Reduces Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Grove Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Kroger were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kroger by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 465,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,481,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its position in Kroger by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 31,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $66.03 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $49.04 and a 52-week high of $73.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.87 and a 200 day moving average of $65.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.58.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Roth Capital set a $58.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,541 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $392,247.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,349.20. The trade was a 61.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 31,271 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $2,160,200.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,810.72. The trade was a 27.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,638 shares of company stock valued at $9,632,165. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

