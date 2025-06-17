Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Receives $116.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Leerink Partners started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $101.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.15 billion, a PE ratio of 81.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.87. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $107.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $17,051,094.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,476,882 shares in the company, valued at $153,137,894.58. The trade was a 10.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 56,372 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $5,799,551.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,347,824.96. This represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 411,970 shares of company stock worth $42,406,693. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 308.8% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

