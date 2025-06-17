Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $294,524,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,174,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in American Water Works by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,695,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,592,000 after purchasing an additional 747,316 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 20,534.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 615,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,770,000 after purchasing an additional 612,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,120,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Water Works news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $404,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,916.16. This trade represents a 27.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $140.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.74 and a 12 month high of $155.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AWK. Wall Street Zen lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.22.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

