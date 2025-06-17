Montecito Bank & Trust Cuts Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,520,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,592 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 407,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after purchasing an additional 231,872 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 255.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 256,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 184,175 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 299,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,646,000 after purchasing an additional 134,508 shares during the period. Finally, Nepc LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 691,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,129,000 after buying an additional 105,313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGF opened at $58.37 on Tuesday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $47.49 and a twelve month high of $59.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.9834 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

